FY2023 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.42. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.21 EPS.
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.
APA Trading Down 0.7 %
APA stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. APA has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,239,000 after acquiring an additional 440,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
APA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.
About APA
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.
