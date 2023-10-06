FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Cambium Networks Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cambium Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.19). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a market cap of $139.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Neal M. Kurk purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

