FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Pinterest, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinterest in a report released on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.28 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PINS

Pinterest Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $27.02 on Friday. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,982,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,276,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $274,310.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,191 shares of company stock worth $13,335,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.