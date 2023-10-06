FY2024 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Increased by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.29. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

DVN stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

