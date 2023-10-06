FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.95. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.95 per share.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 44.18% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of OVV opened at C$60.13 on Friday. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$43.23 and a 12-month high of C$78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

