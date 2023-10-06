FY2025 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Boosted by Zacks Research

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for General Mills in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $62.37 on Friday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $62.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.