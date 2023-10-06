Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $68,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after buying an additional 495,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,183,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,054,000 after buying an additional 214,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.