General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $69,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 211,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,175. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.98 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.