Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Geospace Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 741,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

