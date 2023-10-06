Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter.
About Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
