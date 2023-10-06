German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

GABC stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 30.75%. Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $94,023.93. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 407,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,627.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,131 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $94,023.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 407,247 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,627.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $146,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,006.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 41,070 shares of company stock worth $1,183,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,622,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.