German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
German American Bancorp Stock Performance
GABC stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 30.75%. Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at German American Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,622,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
German American Bancorp Company Profile
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than German American Bancorp
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.