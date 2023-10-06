Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 641,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 1,694,017 shares.The stock last traded at $24.66 and had previously closed at $25.39.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

