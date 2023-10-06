Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.