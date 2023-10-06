Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,249. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,895.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 25.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

