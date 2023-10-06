Hedera Price Hits $0.0481 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $40.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00038546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,601 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.367603 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04826432 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $39,372,542.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

