Herald Investment Management Ltd Sells 17,500 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce comprises about 2.9% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of SPS Commerce worth $14,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.47. 8,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,180. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.02.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

