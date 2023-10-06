Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in FedEx by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

FedEx stock opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.15. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $148.93 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.84.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

