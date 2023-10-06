Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,286 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,755,000 after acquiring an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

