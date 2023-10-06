Highland Global Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HGLB opened at $7.85 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

