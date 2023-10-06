Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.36% of Hologic worth $72,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

