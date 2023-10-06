Homestead Advisers Corp Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $90,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 484,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $210.72. 35,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,384. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.24 and a 200 day moving average of $198.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

