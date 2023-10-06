Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $37,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 1,111,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,838,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

