Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 6,200 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $63,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $901,726,000 after purchasing an additional 299,970 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,961. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $373.80 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.29.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

