Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON remained flat at $180.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 357,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,759. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.22 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

