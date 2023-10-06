HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 56,001 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 10.0% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in HP by 5.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 177,654 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,468,003 shares of company stock valued at $388,586,772 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

