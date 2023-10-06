Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.47

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 257321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Huntsman Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

Further Reading

