ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 8

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,168.64 ($14.13) on Friday. ICG Enterprise Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 944 ($11.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,223.76 ($14.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of £789.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,104.40.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at ICG Enterprise Trust

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig bought 3,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($12.85) per share, with a total value of £33,984.11 ($41,078.34). 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.