ICON (ICX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.94 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $164.04 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,489,801 coins and its circulating supply is 968,493,322 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

