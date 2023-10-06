ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.05% of ICU Medical worth $44,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total value of $5,400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

ICUI opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $164.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.57. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $549.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

See Also

