Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.22) to GBX 2,400 ($29.01) in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Imperial Brands Stock Up 3.6 %
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
