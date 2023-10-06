Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.08.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.01. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.62 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $172,898.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,109. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,406 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

