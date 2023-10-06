Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,378 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

