Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.29

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 259725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.23.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,837,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 416,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 706,344 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,305,000 after purchasing an additional 108,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,394,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

