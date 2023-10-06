International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,968,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,991. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

