Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 59.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $261,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 70,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $516.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.