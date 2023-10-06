Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 189.5% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% in the second quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 31,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 22,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

QQQ stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,523,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,426,168. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.60. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.