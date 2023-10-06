Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.60.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.