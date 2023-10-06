IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 2,272 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Okta makes up 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,339,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $48,772,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 685.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 527,684 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 110.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,973,000 after buying an additional 522,489 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,505 shares of company stock worth $1,453,090 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKTA stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,706. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

