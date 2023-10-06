IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 6,058 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.49. 235,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,264. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.65.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.