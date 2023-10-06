IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.92.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $640.86. The company had a trading volume of 146,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $684.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.87. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

