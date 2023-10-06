IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Intel by 16.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,490,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $116,550,000 after buying an additional 500,464 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Intel by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 893,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 95,255 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $385,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,270,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,558,715. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

