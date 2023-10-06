IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.72. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.13 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

