IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 121,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,184. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.93.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

EMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

