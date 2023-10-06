IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Qualys comprises about 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Qualys worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.47. The company had a trading volume of 107,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $158.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 22.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,606.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $209,638.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,958 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,606.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,544 shares of company stock worth $4,918,459. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.41.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

