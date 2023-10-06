IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares during the period. SentinelOne makes up approximately 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.15% of SentinelOne worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $2,235,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 18.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on S. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

SentinelOne Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. 757,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,391. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.27. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $775,480.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,643.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $46,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,384 shares of company stock worth $4,377,771 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

