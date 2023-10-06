IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in MetLife by 42,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,142,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,131,000 after buying an additional 1,158,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.35. 706,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,008. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

