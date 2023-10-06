IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.59 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.30. 12,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,833. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.16 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

