IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $4.14 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,756 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.14% of Varonis Systems worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. 66,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRNS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.