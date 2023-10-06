IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,617. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 187.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.