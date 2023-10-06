IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NET stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $679,302.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,302.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,762,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,148,074.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,518 shares of company stock worth $35,763,916 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

