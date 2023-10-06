IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.92. 116,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

